Power shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown schedule for Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from People's Colony No.2 feeder linked with 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Babar Chowk feeder originating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station, Khawaja Garden, Hilal Road and Bostan-e-Zahra feeders linked with 132-KV Faisalabad City (GIS) grid station, Zafar Chowk feeder originating from 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station, Barnala, Sultan Nagar, Jhumra City, Parco and Pakka Dalla feeders linked with 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

while Gulshan-e-Iqba Colony, Mujahid Abad and Muzaffar Colony feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Risala Road feeder linked with 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Arkana, new Dana Abad, CCP Mill, College Road and 240 Mor feeders originating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Zahid Jee, Sitiana Village, Neeli Bar, Maddoana, al-Mehmood and Wanihar Mill feeders linked with 132-KV Satiana grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 12 noon on Monday (September 19).

Similarly, electricity supply from Elyas Garden feeder originating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Rodala feeder linked with 132-KV Jaranwala grid station and Riaz Nagar feeder originating from 132-KV Chak No.582 grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m.

to 12 noon, whereas, Anayat Ali Shah, Bhowana, Jame Abad and Bukharian feeders linked with 132-KV Bhowana grid station will observe load shedding from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on September 19.

Meanwhile, power supply from Ahmad Nagar feeder originating from 132-KV Bhowana grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. while Painsara Road, Hamza board Mills, Gohar Industrial Mills, Mongi Road, Toba Road, Peeraywal and Bashir Abad feeders linked with 132-KV Gojra grid station will observe shutdown from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 noon on Monday.

Likewise, electricity supply from Shams Mill feeder originating from 66-KV Shams Mill grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. whereas Crescent Cotton, Jute Mill, Faisalabad Road, College Road, Katchery Road and Theraj Shaheed feeders linked with132-KV Jaranwala grid station will observe load shedding from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. onSeptember 19, 2022.