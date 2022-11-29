Power suspension for Peshawar, Mansehra notified

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Tuesday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on 30th November from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. due to which the consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 1,2,3,4,5, New Hayatabad, Health Care Hospital , Health Excellence North West Hospital, Kidney Center, RMI, Gulabad, PITC, Mohmand Steel, Northern Bottling, Hayatabad Surgical Hospital, Peshawar General Health Net Hospital, Shakas 1 feeders will face inconvenience.

It said that power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Hayatabad Phase 7 Grid Station on 30th November from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV University Campus, Canal Town, Malakandher, Engineering , Regi, Gul Abad, Taj Abad, Agriculture, Mera Achini, HMC, Ring Road, Danish Abad, Gharib Abad, Rahat Abad 1, CMB, Abdara, Achini 1,2, Rahat Abad 2, Sufaid Dheri, Old Bara Road, JAF, academy Town Circular Road, DHA, HBK, Achini Mera feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV University Grid Station on 30th November from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV University Campus, Malakandher, Canal Town, Engineering, Regi , Gulabad, Tajabad, Agriculture , Mera Achini, Ring Road, HMC, Danishabad, Gharibabad 1, Sufaid Dheri, Old Bara Road, JAF, Academy Town, Circular Road, DHA, HBK , Achini Mera feeders will face inconvenience.

Moreover, the power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Sakhi Chashma Grid Station on 30th November from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Nishat 1,2,3, Samar bagh, Opazai, Pir Bala 1,2, Industrial, Chaghar Mati, Pajagai, Benazir Women University, Nishat Old, New Nishat, Haryana, 1,2 feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Dalazak Grid Station on 30th November from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Muhammad Zai, Guluzai, Gulbela1,2,OPF, Pakha Gulam, Wadpaga 1,2, Gull Abad, Lucky Star, Doran Pur, BRT, Jinnah College feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain also suspended from 132 KV Shahi Bagh Grid Station on 30th November from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Nishat, KSM, Industrial Naguman, Khazana, Haryana, Daudzai 1,2, Old Daudzai, Hassan Abad feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Balakot-Muzaffarabad Grid Station on 30th November from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. resultantly consumers of 132 KV Muzaffarabad, Noseri, Rampura, Hattiyan grid connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.