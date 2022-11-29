UrduPoint.com

Power Suspension For Peshawar, Mansehra Notified

Faizan Hashmi Published November 29, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Power suspension for Peshawar, Mansehra notified

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Tuesday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on 30th November from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. due to which the consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 1,2,3,4,5, New Hayatabad, Health Care Hospital , Health Excellence North West Hospital, Kidney Center, RMI, Gulabad, PITC, Mohmand Steel, Northern Bottling, Hayatabad Surgical Hospital, Peshawar General Health Net Hospital, Shakas 1 feeders will face inconvenience.

It said that power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Hayatabad Phase 7 Grid Station on 30th November from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV University Campus, Canal Town, Malakandher, Engineering , Regi, Gul Abad, Taj Abad, Agriculture, Mera Achini, HMC, Ring Road, Danish Abad, Gharib Abad, Rahat Abad 1, CMB, Abdara, Achini 1,2, Rahat Abad 2, Sufaid Dheri, Old Bara Road, JAF, academy Town Circular Road, DHA, HBK, Achini Mera feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV University Grid Station on 30th November from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV University Campus, Malakandher, Canal Town, Engineering, Regi , Gulabad, Tajabad, Agriculture , Mera Achini, Ring Road, HMC, Danishabad, Gharibabad 1, Sufaid Dheri, Old Bara Road, JAF, Academy Town, Circular Road, DHA, HBK , Achini Mera feeders will face inconvenience.

Moreover, the power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Sakhi Chashma Grid Station on 30th November from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Nishat 1,2,3, Samar bagh, Opazai, Pir Bala 1,2, Industrial, Chaghar Mati, Pajagai, Benazir Women University, Nishat Old, New Nishat, Haryana, 1,2 feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Dalazak Grid Station on 30th November from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Muhammad Zai, Guluzai, Gulbela1,2,OPF, Pakha Gulam, Wadpaga 1,2, Gull Abad, Lucky Star, Doran Pur, BRT, Jinnah College feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain also suspended from 132 KV Shahi Bagh Grid Station on 30th November from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Nishat, KSM, Industrial Naguman, Khazana, Haryana, Daudzai 1,2, Old Daudzai, Hassan Abad feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Balakot-Muzaffarabad Grid Station on 30th November from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. resultantly consumers of 132 KV Muzaffarabad, Noseri, Rampura, Hattiyan grid connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

Related Topics

Peshawar Agriculture Company Road Muzaffarabad Bagh Jamrud November Women From Nishat PESCO PITC P

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Malaysia agree to continue dialogue on m ..

Pakistan, Malaysia agree to continue dialogue on mutual areas of collaboration

44 minutes ago
 LCCI Delegation calls on Governor Punjab

LCCI Delegation calls on Governor Punjab

1 hour ago
 Nation excited for historic Test series b/w Pakist ..

Nation excited for historic Test series b/w Pakistan, England after 17 years: Ma ..

2 hours ago
 Swati's physical remand extended for another four ..

Swati's physical remand extended for another four days

2 hours ago
 Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar arrives in Kab ..

Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar arrives in Kabul

3 hours ago
 Style and Elegance Now at Your Fingertips with viv ..

Style and Elegance Now at Your Fingertips with vivo Y35

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.