Power Suspension For Peshawar, Mardan Notified
Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2024 | 05:46 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Wednesday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Shai Bagh Grid Station on 15th and 16th February from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of 132 KV Shabqadar, Tangi, Rajjar and Charssada grid connected feeders will face inconvenience.
Likewise, it said power supply will remain suspended from Mardan Grid Station on 15th February from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of 132 KV Dobian, Hussai, Daggar, Swabi, Nishat Tarbela, Raid Bank Tarbela and Gadoon grid connected feeders will face inconvenience.
The Power Supply will also remain suspended from Mardan Grid Station on 15th and 20th February from 9 a.
m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of Mohabatabad, Express, SIDB, Shaikh Maltoon, Industrial, SIDB, Janabad, Pakistan Chowk, Canal Road, New Charsadda Road, New Manga, Saleem Khan, Gujar Garhi, Town, Muslim Abad, New Saleem Khan, Bacha Khan, MED, Benazir Children Hospital, Muhabatabad Road, Nissata Road, Sheikh Maltoon, Ahmat Abad, Misri Abad, PRC, Eid Gah, Green Area , New Sheikh Maltoon feeders will face inconvenience.
The power supply will remain suspended from Warsak Power House grid Station on 15th, 16th and 17th February from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of 132 KV Warsak, Peshawar Cantt, Regi Model Town, Shahi Bhagh, Sakhi Chashma feeders will face inconvenience.
