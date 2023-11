Power suspension in Peshawar, Thakot, Mardan and Nowshera notified

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Monday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar University Grid Station on 28th November from 8 a.m.to 2 p.m.

Consequently, it said consumers of University Campus, Canal Town, Malakandher, Engineering, Regi, Taj Abad 1,2, Agriculture, Mera Achini, HMC, Ring Road, Danish Abad, Gharib Abad, Rahat Abad 1, CMB, Abdara, Achini 1, Hussain Zai, Sufaid Dheri, Old Bara Road, JAF, academy Town, DHA, Aksari 6 and Commercial Balding feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply, it said will also remain suspended from Peshawar City Grid Station on 29th November from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Sikandandar Pura, Lala, Hashtnaghari, Chugulpura, Chamkani, Jaghra, Radio Pakistan, Sethi Town, Gulbahar, Zaryab, Pandho Road, City Home, Baghbanan, Urmar, Islamabad, Faqir Abad, Shiekh Abad, Molve Je, Nishtar Abad and NHA feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from Kohat Road Grid Station on 29th November from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. resultantly consumers of PAF Express, Kohat Road, Wazir Abad, Sunehri Masjid, Banamari, Audit Colony, Civil Quarter, Nauthia, Murshid Abad, Abasin, Deh Bahadar, Kohat Road, Amin Colony, Bara, Nodeh Payan, Dora Road, Landi Arbab, Sheikh Muhammadi, Pishtakhara, Swati Gate, Gul Berg and Scheme Chowk feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from Thakot-Pattan Transmission Line on 28th November from 9 a.

m.to 5 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Thakot and Pattan grid connected feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from Haripur-Havelian Transmission Line on 28th November from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. resultantly consumers of 66 KV Havelian and Haripur grid connected feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from Mardan Grid Station on 29th November from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. resultantly consumers of Mohabatabad, Shaikh Maltoon, Express, Industrial , SIDB, Janabad, Pakistan Chowk, Canal Road, New Charsadda Road, New Manga, Saleem Khan, Gujar Garhi, Town, Muslim Abad, New Saleem Khan, Bacha Khan, MED, Benazir Children Hospital, Muhabatabad Road, Nissata Road, Sheikh Maltoon , Ahmat Abad, Misri Abad, PRC, Eid Gah, Green Area , New Sheikh Maltoon feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from Nowshera City Grid Station on 29th November from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. resultantly consumers of Risalpur Cantt, PAF 1, Bara Bandai 1, Industrial and Pir Sabaq feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from Nowshera City Grid Station on 29th November from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. resultantly consumers of Zaryab Kaka Sahib, NMC Hospital, Kheshgi Town, Sohail Jotilisht Mills, Mix Industrial and Bahram Kale feeders will face inconvenience.

