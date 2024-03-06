PPP believes in rule of law: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Faisal Karim Kundi

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Faisal Karim Kundi, said on Wednesday that although many parties, including the PPP, have reservations on the election results, our party will present its case on relevant forums with proper evidence instead of protests.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that it was the democratic right of every party to protest and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) should protest peacefully.

He said that instead of protesting, PTI must come to Parliament and play its constitutional role for the betterment of the country through electoral reforms.