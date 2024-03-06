PPP Believes In Rule Of Law: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Leader Faisal Karim Kundi
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2024 | 11:31 PM
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Faisal Karim Kundi, said on Wednesday that although many parties, including the PPP, have reservations on the election results, our party will present its case on relevant forums with proper evidence instead of protests
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Faisal Karim Kundi, said on Wednesday that although many parties, including the PPP, have reservations on the election results, our party will present its case on relevant forums with proper evidence instead of protests.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that it was the democratic right of every party to protest and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) should protest peacefully.
He said that instead of protesting, PTI must come to Parliament and play its constitutional role for the betterment of the country through electoral reforms.
Recent Stories
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka second T20I scores
UN says 'more than 100,000' more displaced in DR Congo clashes
PM will complete cabinet formation soon: Tarar
Upgradation of offices of women police officers being completed rapidly: IG Punj ..
PM seeks final implementation schedule for PIA's privatization
New York to deploy state troops on subway
Ship 'struck' off Yemen abandoned amid rescue operation: UK agency
AJK Apex Committee suggests measures to ensure implementation of revised NAP in ..
US Fed's progress against inflation 'not assured': Powell
Russia must be defeated in court too, says Ukraine chief prosecutor
Secretary Housing & Works reviews development work of G-14, F-14, F-15
Trump, Biden storm towards rematch as Haley drops out
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM will complete cabinet formation soon: Tarar8 minutes ago
-
Upgradation of offices of women police officers being completed rapidly: IG Punjab8 minutes ago
-
PM seeks final implementation schedule for PIA's privatization8 minutes ago
-
Secretary Housing & Works reviews development work of G-14, F-14, F-1518 minutes ago
-
PPP Ex-VP Hyderabad Amanullah Siyal passes away18 minutes ago
-
IG Punjab takes notice of two brothers' killing18 minutes ago
-
Aawaz Il celebrates achievements of community engagement with experience sharing, learning forum25 minutes ago
-
Inquiry ordered after child dies in mother's womb at hospital25 minutes ago
-
IHC admits petition against PCB chairman's appointment32 minutes ago
-
AJK President seeks to uplift quality studies by state-run universities in AJK25 minutes ago
-
CTD apprehends 3 suspects involved in mobile phone theft8 minutes ago
-
IHC seeks ECP's comments in plea seeking uploading of Forms 45 & 478 minutes ago