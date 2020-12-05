PPP Chairman extends heartiest congratulations to all celebrating Sindh Culture Day

Chairman, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday said that Indus civilization is the crown of Pakistan and Sindh's Culture and in fact, also a message of unity and harmony

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :Chairman, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday said that Indus civilization is the crown of Pakistan and Sindh's Culture and in fact, also a message of unity and harmony.

In his message on the eve of Sindh Culture Day being observed tomorrow (Sunday), the PPP Chairman said that this was the Day of Youth who are the real heir of this rich heritage.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that rich music or cultural dance of Mehran valley has given the arts a new colour and there was a need to learn how to make our cultural activities a platform for promotion of our social as well as economic activities as well.

PPP Chairman said that Sindh Culture Day may be celebrated every year with a new theme like the days commemorates by the UN.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that diversity of cultures, religions, ethnicities and creed is the new nomeclature of modern peace and harmony.

He extended heartiest congratulations to all those celebrating the Sindh Culture Day in the four provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad.