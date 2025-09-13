PFA cracks down on substandard food in Chiniot

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Chiniot has launched a rigorous inspection campaign to ensure the quality and safety of food items in the region.

In this regard on Saturday, led by Deputy Director Operations Dr. Muhammad Qasim Raza, food safety teams have been conducting thorough checks at milk collection centers, food points, grocery stores, and water plants. These inspections are part of the PFA's ongoing efforts to protect public health and prevent foodborne illnesses.

During the inspections, several establishments were found violating food safety laws. A water plant was shut down due to the presence of harmful bacteria in its drinking water, and a fine of Rs 85,000 was imposed.

Additionally, a milk collection center was fined heavily for poor-quality milk, as per laboratory analysis reports. Over 12 kilograms of expired products were seized from grocery stores and destroyed on the spot.

