Open Menu

Joint Education Sector Review Concluded

Faizan Hashmi Published September 13, 2025 | 09:00 PM

Joint education sector review concluded

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Elementary and Secondary Education Department (E&SED) here Saturday concluded the two-day Joint Education Sector Review with technical assistance of UNICEF and financial support of Global Partnership for Education.

The forum brought together senior government officials, development partners, civil society, academia, teachers, parents and community representatives to review progress under the KP Education Sector Plan (ESP) 2021–2025.

The participants also assessed achievements and besides discussing critical themes of access, quality and governance with renewed commitments to address persistent challenges such as out-of-school children, foundational learning gaps, gender and disability exclusion, governance and financing gaps.

E&SED appreciated UNICEF, Global Partnership for Education, development partners, civil society organizations and community stakeholders whose continued support and collaboration remain vital in advancing the shared goal of quality education for every child in KP.

Recent Stories

Fujairah Crown Prince's son attends Khaled bin Moh ..

Fujairah Crown Prince's son attends Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Champ ..

16 minutes ago
 UAE contributes to training officers involved in i ..

UAE contributes to training officers involved in international operation against ..

2 hours ago
 UAE condemns terrorist attack on military convoy i ..

UAE condemns terrorist attack on military convoy in northwest Pakistan

2 hours ago
 25 new dengue cases reported in Islamabad within 2 ..

25 new dengue cases reported in Islamabad within 24 hours

3 hours ago
 Afghans express appreciation for UAE’s urgent ai ..

Afghans express appreciation for UAE’s urgent aid, rescue efforts following ea ..

4 hours ago
 First week of 28th Universal Postal Congress – D ..

First week of 28th Universal Postal Congress – Dubai 2025 identifies priority ..

4 hours ago
Arab Youth Centre to host 4th ‘Young Arab Pionee ..

Arab Youth Centre to host 4th ‘Young Arab Pioneers’ initiative in Abu Dhabi ..

4 hours ago
 UAE delegation explores space collaboration in Jap ..

UAE delegation explores space collaboration in Japan

4 hours ago
 ERC inaugurates new school in Hadramaut, Yemen

ERC inaugurates new school in Hadramaut, Yemen

4 hours ago
 Sindh to vaccinate 4.1 million girls against cervi ..

Sindh to vaccinate 4.1 million girls against cervical cancer

4 hours ago
 Gold and Silver prices decline in local and intern ..

Gold and Silver prices decline in local and international markets

4 hours ago
 UAE delegation expands strategic tech cooperation ..

UAE delegation expands strategic tech cooperation with Finland in high-level mee ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan