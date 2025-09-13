Joint education sector review concluded

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Elementary and Secondary Education Department (E&SED) here Saturday concluded the two-day Joint Education Sector Review with technical assistance of UNICEF and financial support of Global Partnership for Education.

The forum brought together senior government officials, development partners, civil society, academia, teachers, parents and community representatives to review progress under the KP Education Sector Plan (ESP) 2021–2025.

The participants also assessed achievements and besides discussing critical themes of access, quality and governance with renewed commitments to address persistent challenges such as out-of-school children, foundational learning gaps, gender and disability exclusion, governance and financing gaps.

E&SED appreciated UNICEF, Global Partnership for Education, development partners, civil society organizations and community stakeholders whose continued support and collaboration remain vital in advancing the shared goal of quality education for every child in KP.