Funeral prayers of Eng Ayaz Ahmed Jamali offered

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) The funeral prayers of Engineer Ayaz Ahmed Jamali, Town Officer of Qazi Ahmed, were offered on Saturday in ancestral Village Rais Karam Ali Jamali near Nawabshah.

He was son of District Information Officer Shaheed Benazirabad, Sher Muhammad Jamali.

The funeral was attended by Member Sindh Assembly Chaudhry Javed Arain, Director Information SBA Muhammad Moosa Gondal, Director Information Sukkur Ghulam Abbas Goraho, District Council Chairman Ali Akbar Jamali, PPP District President Muhammad Salim Zardari, District Information Officer Naushahro Feroze Qamaruzaman Bhambhro, Information Officer Shaheed Benazirabad Ejaz Ali Teevino, Information Officer Sukkur Ghulam Raza Bhatti, Abdul Samad Tagar, Qazi Abdul Wahid Keerio, Muhammad Pervan Watiyo, Muhammad Arif Bughio, Afaq Ahmed, PPP leader Rashid Chandio, journalists, political and social leaders, citizens, and a large number of members of the Jamali community.

APP/rzq-nsm