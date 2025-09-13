KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Law Minister Aftab Alam on Saturday formally inaugurated the Gumbat Tehsil Land Computerization Center in Kohat District.

The ceremony was attended by Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Chairman Gumbat, and other officials. During his visit, Law Minister reviewed the center's arrangements and issued instructions to ensure the provision of transparent, fast, and quality services to the public.

On this occasion, Alam emphasized that computerizing land records will provide immediate convenience to the public and enable effective measures to eradicate corruption and take action against illegal occupation mafias.

He also stated that the provincial government is committed to providing the best facilities to the public, and the land computerization project is a significant step in this direction.

The Law Minister also highlighted the importance of modern technology in restoring public confidence in government institutions and ensuring transparency in service delivery.

