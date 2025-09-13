AJK Launches 13-day National Vaccination Campaign Against Cervical Cancer
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) The Azad Jammu and Kashmir government has launched a 13-day national vaccination campaign to prevent cervical cancer, with Energy Minister Chaudhry Arshad Hussain inaugurating the drive.
The campaign, scheduled from September 15 to 27, aims to immunize girls aged 9 to 14 against the Human Papillomavirus (HPV), a major cause of cervical cancer, the local correspondent of APP reported this from Mirpur on Saturday.
According to the details, the State Health Department, in coordination with the World Health Organization (WHO), will administer the HPV vaccine to schoolgirls during the campaign. Experts stress that cervical cancer is preventable and curable if detected early. The WHO has provided free HPV vaccines to Azad Kashmir and Pakistan, underscoring the need to make this national campaign 100% successful.
Cervical cancer is a significant health concern in AJK, with the virus depriving young women of becoming mothers.
In developed countries, the vaccine is administered at a heavy cost, but the WHO's free provision has made it possible for AJK to launch this life-saving campaign.
On this occasion, in his address, Chaudhry Arshad Hussain has urged the Health and education Departments to play a full role in making the vaccination campaign a success. He also emphasized the importance of informing the public about the benefits of the HPV vaccine through various media channels. The minister assured that the vaccine is safe and effective in preventing cervical cancer.
District Health Officer Dr. Fida Hussain Raja said that female paramedical staff teams have been formed to administer the vaccine in schools and madrasas. The teams will visit girls aged 9 to 14 from September 15 to 27, and every member of society is encouraged to support the campaign to make it a complete success.
