Free Medical Camp In Mirpur AJK Held For Diabetic Patients
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2025 | 09:10 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) A free medical camp was organized at Rural Health Center Pindi Sabharwal in Mirpur, AJK, where 253 diabetic patients received free treatment and medication.
The camp, held in collaboration with the District Health Office Mirpur and Larib/Hubco Lehri, aimed to raise awareness about adopting preventive measures to avert diabetes.
During the camp, patients were educated on improving their lifestyle by losing weight, eating healthy food, engaging in daily physical exercise, quitting smoking, and limiting alcohol consumption. A balanced diet rich in fiber and controlled carbohydrates was also emphasized to maintain good blood sugar levels.
On this occasion, District Health Officer Dr. Fida Hussain Raja stressed the importance of regular physical activity, stress management, and monitoring blood sugar levels.
According to Dr. Fida, Pakistan has seen a significant rise in diabetes, with over 33 million patients and an overall rate of 26.
7% among adults. The increasing number of diabetes patients in Pakistan is alarming, and immediate steps are needed to reduce the number of cases. Economic pressure and unhealthy dietary habits have contributed to the growing prevalence of diabetes in the country.
Dr. Fida further emphasized that organizing one's life and adopting healthy habits can help prevent many diseases, including diabetes. Simple changes like walking for at least half an hour daily can significantly reduce sugar levels. By participating in healthy activities regularly, individuals can reduce their risk of developing diabetes. Stress management techniques, such as meditation and yoga, can also help alleviate stress and promote overall well-being.
The District Health Officer also highlighted the significance of early detection and treatment of diabetes. Regular check-ups, blood tests, and monitoring blood sugar levels can help identify potential issues before they become severe.
APP/ahr/378
