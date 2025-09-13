Open Menu

PM Lauds Forces For Successful Operation Against Fitna Al-Khawarij In Lower Dir

Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2025 | 09:10 PM

PM lauds forces for successful operation against Fitna al-Khawarij in Lower Dir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday lauded the security forces for successful operation against Fitna al-Khawarij terrorists in Lal Qila Maidan area of Lower Dir district.

He commended the security forces for killing 10 Fitna al-Khawarij terrorists in the operation.

He paid tribute to seven security forces personnel who sacrificed their lives while bravely fighting terrorists during the operation.

He prayed for the highest ranks of martyrs in heaven and expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

He said, "Security forces stand like a fortified wall in the war against terrorism."

"The entire nation salutes the martyrs," he said adding the government was resolute in its commitment to completely eradicate all forms of terrorism from the country.

Recent Stories

Fujairah Crown Prince's son attends Khaled bin Moh ..

Fujairah Crown Prince's son attends Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Champ ..

28 minutes ago
 UAE contributes to training officers involved in i ..

UAE contributes to training officers involved in international operation against ..

2 hours ago
 UAE condemns terrorist attack on military convoy i ..

UAE condemns terrorist attack on military convoy in northwest Pakistan

2 hours ago
 25 new dengue cases reported in Islamabad within 2 ..

25 new dengue cases reported in Islamabad within 24 hours

3 hours ago
 Afghans express appreciation for UAE’s urgent ai ..

Afghans express appreciation for UAE’s urgent aid, rescue efforts following ea ..

4 hours ago
 First week of 28th Universal Postal Congress – D ..

First week of 28th Universal Postal Congress – Dubai 2025 identifies priority ..

4 hours ago
Arab Youth Centre to host 4th ‘Young Arab Pionee ..

Arab Youth Centre to host 4th ‘Young Arab Pioneers’ initiative in Abu Dhabi ..

4 hours ago
 UAE delegation explores space collaboration in Jap ..

UAE delegation explores space collaboration in Japan

4 hours ago
 ERC inaugurates new school in Hadramaut, Yemen

ERC inaugurates new school in Hadramaut, Yemen

4 hours ago
 Sindh to vaccinate 4.1 million girls against cervi ..

Sindh to vaccinate 4.1 million girls against cervical cancer

5 hours ago
 Gold and Silver prices decline in local and intern ..

Gold and Silver prices decline in local and international markets

5 hours ago
 UAE delegation expands strategic tech cooperation ..

UAE delegation expands strategic tech cooperation with Finland in high-level mee ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan