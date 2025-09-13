PM Lauds Forces For Successful Operation Against Fitna Al-Khawarij In Lower Dir
Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2025 | 09:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday lauded the security forces for successful operation against Fitna al-Khawarij terrorists in Lal Qila Maidan area of Lower Dir district.
He commended the security forces for killing 10 Fitna al-Khawarij terrorists in the operation.
He paid tribute to seven security forces personnel who sacrificed their lives while bravely fighting terrorists during the operation.
He prayed for the highest ranks of martyrs in heaven and expressed condolences to the bereaved families.
He said, "Security forces stand like a fortified wall in the war against terrorism."
"The entire nation salutes the martyrs," he said adding the government was resolute in its commitment to completely eradicate all forms of terrorism from the country.
