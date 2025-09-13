Open Menu

FCCI Provides Relief To Flood Victims

Muhammad Irfan Published September 13, 2025 | 09:00 PM

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) The Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) has taken a significant step in supporting flood victims in Tehsil Bhowana. In this regard, a delegation led by Executive Members Waheed Khaliq Ramey, Sheikh Aamir Nisar, Haji Abid, Rehan Ashfaq, Mehr Shahid and Syed Sajid Shah distributed relief goods to approximately 400 flood victims in Mouza Suleman, Mouza Wada, Thatta Muhammad Shah Raza Nagar, and other affected areas on Saturday.

The relief goods included dry rations, clothes for women and men and bags of Vanda for livestock.

On this occasion, the delegation also consulted with Deputy Commissioner Chiniot Safiullah Gondal, Assistant Commissioner Bhowana Sadia Jamal and Tehsildar Bhowana Ahmed Shabriz to ensure effective relief efforts.

