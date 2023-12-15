PPP says standing firm on demand for polls on Feb 8

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published December 15, 2023 | 07:26 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has made a clear announcement to stand firm on its position for ensuring certainty of elections on February 8.

In a statement issued here on Friday, PPP Parliamentarians Secretary-General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari has said the party is committed to its stance on February 8 elections, and the Election Commission must adhere to the date, set for the electoral process by the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court and the Election Commission should eliminate any ambiguity regarding utilisation of people's right to vote on the given election date.

Bukhari also mentioned that the Supreme Court had declared that elections would take place on Feb 8 in any case.

He demanded that the perception of facilitation to any party of the civil administration under the supervision of the caretaker government must be removed. He said those elements want to delay elections through the delaying tactics who are not able to face people. The PPP is ready to engage with the public on its manifesto, programme, and performance in a systematic manner, Bukhari concluded.

