PPP will emerge victorious in general election: Kundi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Central Information Secretary of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday said that the PPP will emerge victorious in the general election.

Talking to a private news channel, he affirmed the party's intention to forge a coalition government with allied parties.

While acknowledging security concerns surrounding the election process, Kundi expressed the party's determination to continue its political activities.

He underscored PPP's focus on addressing common people's issues, highlighting significant wage increments for government employees.