PPP Will Emerge Victorious In General Election: Kundi
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2024 | 12:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Central Information Secretary of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday said that the PPP will emerge victorious in the general election.
Talking to a private news channel, he affirmed the party's intention to forge a coalition government with allied parties.
While acknowledging security concerns surrounding the election process, Kundi expressed the party's determination to continue its political activities.
He underscored PPP's focus on addressing common people's issues, highlighting significant wage increments for government employees.
Recent Stories
El Nino brings hunger, drought fears to Madagascar
People to vote for PPP on basis of development works: PPP candidates
MQM-P vows to sweep in Karachi
Chile wildfire death toll rises to 131
Foden hat-trick hauls Man City within two points of Premier League lead
Awareness session held on heart health
PPP to sweep general elections: Sardar Umar
29 candidates to contest in PS-60
Advocacy group seeks political participation of PWDs in general election
PML-N only representative party of people: Nawab Sulman
Educational, health institutions top priority for NA-55: Faisal
Scientists study levels of toxic mercury in Antarctic seals, whales
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ECP suspends NA-95 Faisalabad, RO for unauthorised absence21 minutes ago
-
PPP to focus on uniting country, ending hatred politics: Bilawal21 minutes ago
-
People to vote for PPP on basis of development works: PPP candidates53 minutes ago
-
MQM-P vows to sweep in Karachi53 minutes ago
-
PPP to sweep general elections: Sardar Umar1 hour ago
-
29 candidates to contest in PS-601 hour ago
-
Advocacy group seeks political participation of PWDs in general election2 hours ago
-
PML-N only representative party of people: Nawab Sulman2 hours ago
-
Educational, health institutions top priority for NA-55: Faisal2 hours ago
-
One suspect killed, another injured in police encounters2 hours ago
-
Dr Gohar Ejaz, CM KPK discuss peaceful conduct of Elections in province2 hours ago
-
Court dismisses bail petition of PTI leader2 hours ago