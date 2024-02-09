PPPP Candidate Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti Wins PB-10 Election
Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2024 | 07:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians candidate Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti has won the Balochistan Assembly election from PB-10, Dera Bugti by securing 52,485 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Jamori Watan Party candidate Gehram Bugti who bagged 25,773 votes.
Overall voters turnout remained 60.45 percent.
