PPPP celebrates thanksgiving day on SC decision: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the People's Party is celebrating the day of thanksgiving for the decision given by the Supreme Court of Pakistan on the presidential reference regarding the hanging of Shaheed Zulifiqar Ali Bhutto.

In this regard martyr Mohtrama Benazir Bhutto, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari has completed justice struggle. These views were expressed before the Media person's by Chief Minister Sindh along Sindh Assembly members Nisar Ahmad Khoro, Sharjeel Inam Memon, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and others in the graveyard of Garhi kudabakhsh Bhutto.

The Chief Minister of Sindh said that, after the decision of the Supreme Court, martyr Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, martyr Ms Benazir Bhutto, Begum Nusrat Bhutto, Shahnawaz Bhutto martyr Mir Murtaza Bhutto and other martyrs have become prominent. It has been informed in the court decision that Shaheed Bhutto was not given the opportunity of a fair and transparent trial.

Today after 44 years, we have got justice all over the world and in Pakistan it was proved that martyr Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was judicially murdered and former President Asif Ali Zardari filed this reference in the Supreme Court of Pakistan 12 years ago.

He further said that Martyr Ms Benazir Bhutto and Begum Nusrat Bhutto struggled for justice all the time. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari admitted this case and today I have come to visit the shrines of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Ms Benazir Bhutto and other martyrs and pay my thanks under the instructions of the party chairman.

Speaking on that occasion, President Sindh and MPA Nisar Ahmad Khoro said that today we have got justice and every activist has tears in his eyes that how our leader was martyred by judicial killing but Bhutto is still alive in our hearts.