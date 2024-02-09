PPPP'S Faisal Khan Jamali Wins PB-17 Election
Published February 09, 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) candidate Faisal Khan Jamali has won the Balochistan Assembly election from PB-17, Usta Muhammad by securing 28,333 votes.
According to unofficial result issued by Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Mir Jan Muhammad Khan Jamali who bagged 13,977 votes.
Overall voters turnout remained 36.25 per cent.
