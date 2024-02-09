PPPP’s Sikander Ali Shoro wins PS-78 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians’ (PPPP) Sikander Ali Shoro has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-78 Jamshoro-II by securing 51,188 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Syed Munir Haider Shah of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) who bagged 10,850 votes.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 45.38%.