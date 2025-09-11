Court overturns order to block 11 YouTube channels

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad on Thursday set aside a lower court’s decision that ordered the closure of several YouTube channels, ruling in favor of 11 content creators who challenged the directive.

Additional District and Sessions Judge, Muhammad Afzal Majoka, has annulled the order of a judicial magistrate that directed the blocking of YouTube channels. The ruling came during the hearing of appeals filed by 11 YouTubers, including Matiullah Jan, Asad Toor, and Abdul Qadir.

During the proceedings, the judge expressed dissatisfaction with the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) prosecutor. He remarked that the agency appeared to be shifting its responsibilities onto the court, warning that such practices would not be allowed. He further questioned the authority under which channels could be blocked and cautioned against attempts to malign judges.

The case originated after a judicial magistrate had earlier ordered the closure of 27 YouTube channels. Eleven of the affected content creators challenged the decision, arguing it was unlawful. Their appeals were heard collectively. The court clarified that petitions would only be entertained if the applicants or their lawyers were present. Cases without representation would be dismissed for non-pursuance.

After reserving the verdict, the court later announced its decision in favor of the YouTubers. The judicial magistrate’s order was declared void to the extent of the 11 appeals under consideration.

By overturning the magistrate’s decision, the sessions court has restored access to the channels of the 11 YouTubers who pursued their appeals.