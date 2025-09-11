12 Giraffes Arrive From South Africa For Lahore Zoo, Safari Zoo
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 11, 2025 | 08:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) The giraffes ordered for the Lahore Zoo and Safari Zoo have reached the Safari Park, 12 giraffes were brought to Lahore by plane from South Africa on Thursday.
According to Lahore Zoo official sources, the giraffes will be kept in quarantine for 15 days to a month and examined, 9 of the 12 giraffes will be transferred to the Safari Zoo and three to the Lahore Zoo.
In this connection, the Punjab government had released funds of Rs135 million for the project, before that, three giraffes were ordered for the zoo from South Africa in 2018.
Cases of ordering other large animals and elephants for the Safari Zoo are also being followed by Wildlife.
Recent Stories
Pakistani Singer Chahat Fateh Ali Khan targeted in egg attack in London
Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh opt to bowl first against Hong Kong
Asia Cup 2025: Organizers cut ticket prices for Pakistan-India clash
UAE strongly condemns Netanyahu’s hostile statements against Qatar, reaffirms ..
UAE Non-Resident Ambassador presents credentials to President of Guatemala
World Governments Summit convenes Ambassadors’ Retreat
Sixth Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Fujairah to bring 1 ..
ADGM’s FSRA, SFC co-host high-level roundtable on asset management opportuniti ..
2025 Asia Cup Match 03 Bangladesh Vs. Hong Kong, Live Score, History, Who Will W ..
ADNOC announces internal transfers of shareholdings in its listed companies to X ..
HK in 4th place in international talent rankings
Digital media key partner in sustainable development: Arab media officials
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PPSC exams postponed due to floods1 minute ago
-
Cleansing process of drainage lines starts1 minute ago
-
Teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH) guarantee peaceful society: Sajida Tarar1 minute ago
-
Court grants pre-arrest bail to lawyers Imaan Mazari,Hadi Ali Chatha1 minute ago
-
12 giraffes arrive from South Africa for Lahore Zoo, Safari Zoo2 minutes ago
-
Immediate action ordered on Gulraiz Colony Issues11 minutes ago
-
Court overturns order to block 11 YouTube channels11 minutes ago
-
Tourism Dept starts verification process of academic credentials of KPCTA employees11 minutes ago
-
Honey bees attack six schoolgirls11 minutes ago
-
Six suspects killed in Lahore police 'encounters'11 minutes ago
-
IHC seeks details of allotted plots on waterways11 minutes ago
-
PSCA launches upgraded version of Public Safety App11 minutes ago