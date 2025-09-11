Open Menu

12 Giraffes Arrive From South Africa For Lahore Zoo, Safari Zoo

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 11, 2025 | 08:00 PM

12 giraffes arrive from South Africa for Lahore Zoo, Safari Zoo

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) The giraffes ordered for the Lahore Zoo and Safari Zoo have reached the Safari Park, 12 giraffes were brought to Lahore by plane from South Africa on Thursday.

According to Lahore Zoo official sources, the giraffes will be kept in quarantine for 15 days to a month and examined, 9 of the 12 giraffes will be transferred to the Safari Zoo and three to the Lahore Zoo.

In this connection, the Punjab government had released funds of Rs135 million for the project, before that, three giraffes were ordered for the zoo from South Africa in 2018.

Cases of ordering other large animals and elephants for the Safari Zoo are also being followed by Wildlife.

Recent Stories

Pakistani Singer Chahat Fateh Ali Khan targeted in ..

Pakistani Singer Chahat Fateh Ali Khan targeted in egg attack in London

20 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh opt to bowl first agains ..

Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh opt to bowl first against Hong Kong

27 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Organizers cut ticket prices for Pa ..

Asia Cup 2025: Organizers cut ticket prices for Pakistan-India  clash

43 minutes ago
 UAE strongly condemns Netanyahu’s hostile statem ..

UAE strongly condemns Netanyahu’s hostile statements against Qatar, reaffirms ..

46 minutes ago
 UAE Non-Resident Ambassador presents credentials t ..

UAE Non-Resident Ambassador presents credentials to President of Guatemala

46 minutes ago
 World Governments Summit convenes Ambassadors’ R ..

World Governments Summit convenes Ambassadors’ Retreat

1 hour ago
Sixth Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Champ ..

Sixth Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Fujairah to bring 1 ..

2 hours ago
 ADGM’s FSRA, SFC co-host high-level roundtable o ..

ADGM’s FSRA, SFC co-host high-level roundtable on asset management opportuniti ..

2 hours ago
 2025 Asia Cup Match 03 Bangladesh Vs. Hong Kong, L ..

2025 Asia Cup Match 03 Bangladesh Vs. Hong Kong, Live Score, History, Who Will W ..

2 hours ago
 ADNOC announces internal transfers of shareholding ..

ADNOC announces internal transfers of shareholdings in its listed companies to X ..

2 hours ago
 HK in 4th place in international talent rankings

HK in 4th place in international talent rankings

3 hours ago
 Digital media key partner in sustainable developme ..

Digital media key partner in sustainable development: Arab media officials

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan