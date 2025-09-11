12 giraffes arrive from South Africa for Lahore Zoo, Safari Zoo

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) The giraffes ordered for the Lahore Zoo and Safari Zoo have reached the Safari Park, 12 giraffes were brought to Lahore by plane from South Africa on Thursday.

According to Lahore Zoo official sources, the giraffes will be kept in quarantine for 15 days to a month and examined, 9 of the 12 giraffes will be transferred to the Safari Zoo and three to the Lahore Zoo.

In this connection, the Punjab government had released funds of Rs135 million for the project, before that, three giraffes were ordered for the zoo from South Africa in 2018.

Cases of ordering other large animals and elephants for the Safari Zoo are also being followed by Wildlife.