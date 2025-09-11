Immediate Action Ordered On Gulraiz Colony Issues
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2025 | 07:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Commissioner Rawalpindi Engineer Aamir Khattak on Thursday chaired a meeting with representatives of Gulraiz Colony and heads of departments concerned to address residents' issues.
The meeting was attended by key officials, including Additional Commissioner Coordination Syed Nazarat Ali Shah, Director General Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Kinza Murtaza, and heads of Civil Defence, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC), and other departments.
During the meeting, Commissioner Khattak ordered the immediate activation of existing water filtration plants and the preparation of a proposal for new ones to ensure a clean water supply.
He also directed WASA and RWMC to improve sanitation services in the area.
Khattak stressed that all public requests and issues must be resolved promptly, with no applications left pending. He emphasized the need for ongoing collaboration among all stakeholders to ensure timely problem-solving.
The meeting also addressed traffic, encroachment, and infrastructure problems, with the commissioner calling for concrete steps to improve public facilities.
The commissioner warned that any negligence in public service would not be tolerated.
