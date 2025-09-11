Honey bees attack six schoolgirls

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) A swarm of honey bees attacked around six schoolgirls at F.G. Public School No. 02 on Gracy Lines Road in Rawalpindi, on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122, two ambulances were immediately dispatched to the school after the administration reported the incident.

Rescue staff provided first aid on the spot before shifting the affected students to Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH).

Rescue 1122 further said that all six girls are in stable condition.

Meanwhile, the parents and teachers rushed to the hospital soon after the incident.