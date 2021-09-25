UrduPoint.com

Precautionary Measures Against Dengue Stressed

Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch has urged the people to adopt precautionary measures against dengue

In a statement on Saturday, he appealed to the people to take special care of cleanliness and no garbage should be thrown in open places, adding that people should be more responsible in preventing dengue during monsoon and rainwater should not be accumulated in residential areas.

He appealed to all the religious scholars to inform the worshipers coming to the mosques about the prevention of dengue. "Be a responsible citizen by keeping your surroundings neat and clean" he said. He maintained that the public was requested to extend full cooperation to the Health department teams if they come to your home or business centers for the checking of dengue larvae, as dengue could be fatal and was a very dangerous fever which could cause death.

During last 24 hours, 73 dengue patients were reported from Punjab and 60 patients were reported from Lahore, 11 from Rawalpindi whereas 1 patient each from Multan and Narowal.

During this year total 992 confirmed cases of dengue had been reported from Punjab and out of all confirmed patients, 824 patients had been reported from Lahore. At present a total of 66 patients were admitted across Punjab out of which 48 dengue patients were admitted in the hospitals of Lahore while 17 patients were admitted in hospitals of Rawalpindi.

During last 24 hours, 353,737 indoor and 81,409 outdoor locations were checked across Punjab, while larvae were destroyed from 140 locations. In Lahore 6,007 indoor and 3,441 outdoor places were checked for dengue larvae and 69 positive containers were destroyed.

