Precision agriculture to help in increasing yield of crops

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi has said that it is need of the hour to promote precision agriculture.

According to a press release issued here, the minister said this, while inaugurating established centre at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Barani University Rawalpindi on Saturday.

Pir Mehr Ali Shah Barani University Vice Chancellor Qamar uz Zaman briefed the minister.

Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi said that real time information of back end data should be ensured in the centre.

He said precision agriculture would help in enhancing the production of crops.

The minister visited covent campus and appreciated the smart farming system there.

He further said that Punjab government was implementing various programmes for the prosperity of farmers.