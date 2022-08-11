UrduPoint.com

Present Government Would Resolve The Issues Of Non-Muslim Pakistanis On Priority : Murtaza Javed Abbasi

Faizan Hashmi Published August 11, 2022 | 09:37 PM

Present government would resolve the issues of Non-Muslim Pakistanis on priority : Murtaza Javed Abbasi

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi said that the present government would resolve the issues of non-Muslims Pakistanis on priority for ending their feeling of deprivation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi said that the present government would resolve the issues of non-Muslims Pakistanis on priority for ending their feeling of deprivation.

Addressing a Minority Convention organized by National Assembly here at National Assembly Hall, he suggested the speaker to constitute a Parliamentary Oversight Committee to expedite minority related legislation. There was no discrimination among Pakistani nationals.

He said that central government should subtract the National Finance Commission (NFC) share of province failing to prevent forced conversions.

He said that minorities were enjoying equal rights in the country which was promised by the founder of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He said that he was happy to note that the representatives of all have attended the minority convention.

He also thanked foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for attending the convention.

All other leaders should have attended the convention to encourage minorities, he said.

He said that minorities were precious asset of the country, adding that practical steps would be taken for bringing ease in their lives.

The convention unanimously adopted a resolution saying that the National Assembly while commemorating the Diamond Jubilee of Constituent Assembly was committed to protect and safeguard the rights and interests of the minorities of Pakistan by enacting required legislation in this regard.

The resolution said that the National Assembly acknowledged the achievements by members of minorities, who had served and aided the country in progressing; cognizant of the responsibility of the State enshrined in Article 33 of the Constitution to discourage discrimination and parochial, racial, tribal, sectarian and provincial prejudices among the citizens; conscious of responsibility before Almighty Allah and the citizens of Pakistan; Reaffirming the paramount nature of equality wherein all citizens are equal before the law and are entitled to equal protection of law.

It was faithful to the declaration made by the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam in his address on August, 11, 1947 to the first Constituent Assembly wherein he stated ".you are free; you are free to go to your temples, you are free to go to your mosques or to any other places of worship in this State of Pakistan".

NA recognizes the right to political inclusion and representation of minorities in the Federal and provincial services; emphasizes the fundamental right of every citizen to profess, practice and propagate their religion subject to law, public order and morality.

It further emphasizes the right that religious denominations have to establish, maintain and manage their religious institutions and the duty on the state to uphold this right and protect their places of worship; proud to reiterate that the Constitution gives the right of representation through ten reserved seats in the National Assembly and four in the Senate of Pakistan.

The resolution affirms minorities' right to freedom of trade, business or profession, and access to employment without discrimination; reassures our citizens that the State will uphold their right to education, provision of property, and non-discrimination in respect of access to public places; stressing the importance of preservation of language, script and culture of each religious denomination.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Resolution National Assembly Senate Business Education Minority Muhammad Ali Jinnah August All Government Share Employment

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Punjab takes notice of damaging gra ..

Chief Minister Punjab takes notice of damaging graveyard

1 minute ago
 Five die due to gas leakage in Hyderabad

Five die due to gas leakage in Hyderabad

1 minute ago
 Shelling at Ukraine nuclear plant as UN issues war ..

Shelling at Ukraine nuclear plant as UN issues warning

1 minute ago
 Gill's 'seditious' statement embodiment of PTI's p ..

Gill's 'seditious' statement embodiment of PTI's policy: Atta Tara

7 minutes ago
 Chief Minister vows to support CP&WB

Chief Minister vows to support CP&WB

7 minutes ago
 Condolence meeting held at DDI Shaheed Benazirabad ..

Condolence meeting held at DDI Shaheed Benazirabad

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.