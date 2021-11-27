President Alvi to attend 15th SEO summit tomorrow in Ashgabat

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 27th, 2021) President Dr. Arif Alvi will pay an official visit to Turkmenistan to attend the 15th Summit of Economic Cooperation Organization being held at Ashgabat on Sunday.

During the visit, the President will address the plenary session of the Summit.

He will also hold bilateral meetings with participating leaders on the sidelines of the ECO Summit.

The Summit will review activities of the Organization and adopt “Ashgabat Consensus for Action”.

It will also consider the Mid-Term Review of ECO Vision 2025.