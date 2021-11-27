UrduPoint.com

President Alvi To Attend 15th SEO Summit Tomorrow In Ashgabat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 29 seconds ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 11:47 AM

President Alvi to attend 15th SEO summit tomorrow in Ashgabat

The Summit will review activities of the Organization and adopt “Ashgabat Consensus for Action”.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 27th, 2021) President Dr. Arif Alvi will pay an official visit to Turkmenistan to attend the 15th Summit of Economic Cooperation Organization being held at Ashgabat on Sunday.

During the visit, the President will address the plenary session of the Summit.

He will also hold bilateral meetings with participating leaders on the sidelines of the ECO Summit.

The Summit will review activities of the Organization and adopt “Ashgabat Consensus for Action”.

It will also consider the Mid-Term Review of ECO Vision 2025.

Related Topics

Visit Ashgabat Turkmenistan Sunday Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

IPA CIS Says Observers Started Monitoring General ..

IPA CIS Says Observers Started Monitoring General Election in Kyrgyzstan

9 minutes ago
 New Zealand 197-2 at lunch against India on day th ..

New Zealand 197-2 at lunch against India on day three

9 minutes ago
 34 corona patients under treatment in Peshawar Hos ..

34 corona patients under treatment in Peshawar Hospitals

31 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 27th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 27th November 2021

4 hours ago
 UAE suspends entry of travellers from South Africa ..

UAE suspends entry of travellers from South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.