President Arif Alvi calls on PTI delegations of Sukkur, Larkana divisions

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :President of Pakistan Arif Alvi has said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan the Federal government had eradicated corruption at high level and the country has got back on the path to recovery and its economy is fast improving each day.

Addressing the delegations of office bearers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sukkur and Larkana divisions at Circuit House here on Monday, the President said the government would take all-out measures to facilitate farmers as development of the agriculture sector was among the top priorities of the PTI government.

On the occasion, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and other PTI MPAs and Officials were also present.

He said the government has handed over Rs12,000 to 14.9 million people under Ehsaas Programme which was a big achievement.

He praised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government for successfully tackling coronavirus pandemic.

Referring to the coronavirus pandemic, the president said that initially there was a lot of fear mongering that the people will die on the street adding that it made us proud when Japan and the Philippines said they can learn from Pakistan (in dealing with the pandemic).

The government, NCOC, Ulema, doctors, paramedical staff and especially Prime Minister Imran Khan deserve all the praise, said Arif Alvi.

The delegation of Khairpur district led by PTI President, Syed Shakir Shah, Sukkur General Secretary Advocate Aftab Soomro and Larkana`s PTI President Samiulah Abro while lauding President of Pakistan's keen interest in promotion of agriculture sector, apprised him of the common man' issues, successfully tackled COVID-10 pandemic and efforts of the government regarding improvement of economy.

The delegation briefed the President on issues pertaining to their respective Constituencies.

The President directed the Governor Sindh Imran Ismail to devise a mechanism in coordination with the provincial government to resolve the problems faced by the people.