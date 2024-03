President Asif Ali Zardari administers oath to 19-member Cabinet

President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday administered oath of office to a 19-member Federal Cabinet at a ceremony here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday administered oath of office to a 19-member Federal Cabinet at a ceremony here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The event began with the playing of the national anthem followed by recitation from the Holy Quran.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, leadership of mainstream political parties, parliamentarians and senior government officials attended the event.

The cabinet members who took the oath included Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Abdul Aleem Khan, Jam Kamal Khan, Engr. Amir Muqam, Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, Attaullah Tarar, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Musadik Malik, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Ahad Khan Cheema, Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, and Shaza Fatima Khawaja.