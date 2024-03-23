President confers civil awards on Pakistanis, foreign nationals on Pakistan Day

President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday conferred Pakistan’s highest civil awards on a number of citizens of Pakistan as well as foreign nationals in recognition of their distinction, excellence, contributions and show of valour in different fields

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday conferred Pakistan’s highest civil awards on a number of citizens of Pakistan as well as foreign nationals in recognition of their distinction, excellence, contributions and show of valour in different fields.

The awards were conferred in an investiture ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr which was attended by ministers, members of the diplomatic corps and family members of the recipients of the awards.

Following were the recipients of Nishan –e-Imitiaz :-

Muhammad Hafeez Qureshi (late) (nuclear science), Iftikhar Hussain Arif (literature poety), Islahuddin Siddiqui (hockey), Syed Qaim Ali Shah (public service), Raja Muhammad Zafarul Haq (public service), Dr Shamshad Akhtar (public service), Air Marshal (retd) Najib Akhtar (public service).

Hilal-e-Imitiaz:-

Brig. Syed Sarfraz Ali (Late) Strategic Planning & Development

Prof. Dr. Shahid Mahmood Baig (Science)

Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed (education)

Prof. Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan (Education)

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Umar (Education/ Medical Sciences)

Rahat Ali Khan Arts (Qawwali/ Singing)

Mohammad Ahmed Shah Arts (Culture)

Mehmood Ahmed Tahir Bhatti (Film Direction & Fashion Designing)

Muhammad Anwar Masood Literature (poetry)

Zahid Malik (Late) (Journalism), Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib (Social Services), Ahmad Irfan Aslam (Public Service), Raja Naeem Akbar (Public Service), Lt.

Gen. (R) Muhammad Akram Khan (Public Service), Brig. Atif Rafique (Public Service), Dr. Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan (Public Service), Syed Tariq Fatemi (Public Service), Tariq Bajwa (Public Service), Tariq Mahmood Pasha (Public Service), Shahid Khan (Public Service), Sibtain Fazal Haleem (Public Service), Capt. (R) Zahid Saeed (Public Service), Zahid Akhtar Zaman (Public Service), Mufti Abdul Shakoor (late) (Public Service), Nasir Mahmood Khosa (Public Service), Javaid Aslam (Public Service), Fawad Hasan Fawad (Public Service), Dr. Usman Anwar (Public Service), Prof. Dr. Adil Najam (Education), Bilal Siddique Kahmyana, Tanweer Ahmed,

HILAL-E-QUAID-E-AZAM:-

Dr. Muhammad Al Jasser, Sultan Bin Abdul Rehman, Khalifa Bin Jassim Al-Kuwari, Yong Ye, Knut Ostby, Philippe Steinmetz, Dr. Sebastian Paust, Michal Rossman and Samantha Power.

SITARA-E-SHUJAAT

Tariq Mahmood (Gallantry), Muhammad Aamir Naseem (Gallantry), Majid Saleem Malik (Gallantry), Akhtar Hayat Khan (Gallantry), Lt. Cdr. (R) Muqaddas Haider (Gallantry), Muhammad Younas (Shaheed), Nizam Ullah (Shaheed), RaHat Saleem (Shaheed), Ghulam Abbas Laghari (Shaheed), Abdul Latif Nok (Shaheed), Muhammad Saeed Ahmed (Shaheed), Ajmal Masih (Late), Muhammad Ramzan (Shaheed), Shams Ullah (Shaheed), Muhammad Sohrab (Shaheed) Gallantry, Asad Ullah Khan (Shaheed), Israr Muhammad, Zia Ullah Khan, Mir Zubair Mahmood and Muhammad Adnan.

Hilal-e-Shujaat:-

Mushtaq Ahmed Sukehra (gallantry).

