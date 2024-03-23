President Confers Civil Awards On Pakistanis, Foreign Nationals On Pakistan Day
Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2024 | 07:23 PM
President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday conferred Pakistan’s highest civil awards on a number of citizens of Pakistan as well as foreign nationals in recognition of their distinction, excellence, contributions and show of valour in different fields
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday conferred Pakistan’s highest civil awards on a number of citizens of Pakistan as well as foreign nationals in recognition of their distinction, excellence, contributions and show of valour in different fields.
The awards were conferred in an investiture ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr which was attended by ministers, members of the diplomatic corps and family members of the recipients of the awards.
Following were the recipients of Nishan –e-Imitiaz :-
Muhammad Hafeez Qureshi (late) (nuclear science), Iftikhar Hussain Arif (literature poety), Islahuddin Siddiqui (hockey), Syed Qaim Ali Shah (public service), Raja Muhammad Zafarul Haq (public service), Dr Shamshad Akhtar (public service), Air Marshal (retd) Najib Akhtar (public service).
Hilal-e-Imitiaz:-
Brig. Syed Sarfraz Ali (Late) Strategic Planning & Development
Prof. Dr. Shahid Mahmood Baig (Science)
Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed (education)
Prof. Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan (Education)
Prof. Dr. Muhammad Umar (Education/ Medical Sciences)
Rahat Ali Khan Arts (Qawwali/ Singing)
Mohammad Ahmed Shah Arts (Culture)
Mehmood Ahmed Tahir Bhatti (Film Direction & Fashion Designing)
Muhammad Anwar Masood Literature (poetry)
Zahid Malik (Late) (Journalism), Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib (Social Services), Ahmad Irfan Aslam (Public Service), Raja Naeem Akbar (Public Service), Lt.
Gen. (R) Muhammad Akram Khan (Public Service), Brig. Atif Rafique (Public Service), Dr. Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan (Public Service), Syed Tariq Fatemi (Public Service), Tariq Bajwa (Public Service), Tariq Mahmood Pasha (Public Service), Shahid Khan (Public Service), Sibtain Fazal Haleem (Public Service), Capt. (R) Zahid Saeed (Public Service), Zahid Akhtar Zaman (Public Service), Mufti Abdul Shakoor (late) (Public Service), Nasir Mahmood Khosa (Public Service), Javaid Aslam (Public Service), Fawad Hasan Fawad (Public Service), Dr. Usman Anwar (Public Service), Prof. Dr. Adil Najam (Education), Bilal Siddique Kahmyana, Tanweer Ahmed,
HILAL-E-QUAID-E-AZAM:-
Dr. Muhammad Al Jasser, Sultan Bin Abdul Rehman, Khalifa Bin Jassim Al-Kuwari, Yong Ye, Knut Ostby, Philippe Steinmetz, Dr. Sebastian Paust, Michal Rossman and Samantha Power.
SITARA-E-SHUJAAT
Tariq Mahmood (Gallantry), Muhammad Aamir Naseem (Gallantry), Majid Saleem Malik (Gallantry), Akhtar Hayat Khan (Gallantry), Lt. Cdr. (R) Muqaddas Haider (Gallantry), Muhammad Younas (Shaheed), Nizam Ullah (Shaheed), RaHat Saleem (Shaheed), Ghulam Abbas Laghari (Shaheed), Abdul Latif Nok (Shaheed), Muhammad Saeed Ahmed (Shaheed), Ajmal Masih (Late), Muhammad Ramzan (Shaheed), Shams Ullah (Shaheed), Muhammad Sohrab (Shaheed) Gallantry, Asad Ullah Khan (Shaheed), Israr Muhammad, Zia Ullah Khan, Mir Zubair Mahmood and Muhammad Adnan.
Hilal-e-Shujaat:-
Mushtaq Ahmed Sukehra (gallantry).
\more
Recent Stories
Armed Forces show military prowess witnessed by Saudi Defence Minister, diplomat ..
Pakistan resolution passed in Lahore to gain separate country
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia to work together, further enhance bilateral cooperation
Maritime minister pays tributes to Quaid, says PML-N committed to performing wel ..
156 power pilferers netted in South Punjab
Ex-foreign secretary, PCB chairman Shaharyar Khan passes away at 89
Imad Wasim withdraws his retirement from cricket
Russia arrests 11 suspects as death toll of Moscow concert rises to 115
Punjab CM takes notice of young man’s tragic death due to Kite string
UAE Ambassador felicitates Pakistanis on Pakistan Day
Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid Bin Salman honored with Nishan-e-Pakistan a ..
Pakistani man earns praise for fixing traffic signal at UAE
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Armed Forces show military prowess witnessed by Saudi Defence Minister, diplomats3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan resolution passed in Lahore to gain separate country4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia to work together, further enhance bilateral cooperation19 minutes ago
-
Maritime minister pays tributes to Quaid, says PML-N committed to performing well19 minutes ago
-
156 power pilferers netted in South Punjab19 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Day resolution altered region's history: AJK PM37 minutes ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal says March 23 one of most important days in Pakistan Movement history47 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Day observed in Hazara division57 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Day reminds us of our forefathers' sacrifices: DG FDA57 minutes ago
-
PM, Saudi Defence Mnister discuss security, regional issues1 hour ago
-
Pakistan Day observed in Sukkur, Larkana with traditional enthusiasm1 hour ago
-
Kashmiris celebrate Pakistan Day with enthusiasm1 hour ago