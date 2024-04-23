President For Comprehensive Efforts To Prevent Heart Diseases
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 23, 2024 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday underscored the need to create awareness and undertake comprehensive efforts to prevent cardiovascular diseases in Pakistan.
He urged the need to educate people about adopting healthier lifestyles to prevent heart diseases in the country.
The president expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of the Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH), led by its President Major General (retd) Masud-ur-Rehman, who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.
Speaking on the occasion, the president expressed concern over the rise in cardiovascular diseases and emphasised the need for a comprehensive Heart and Non-Communicable Diseases prevention programme.
He said that steps should be taken to enforce the display of health advisories about the quantity of sugar in carbonated and sugary beverages.
The head of the delegation briefed the President about the role of PANAH in disseminating information about the spread of heart diseases and its risk factors among the general public.
He apprised that PANAH had been making efforts to prevent, minimize and control fatalities due to angina, heart failure and heart attack.
He informed that the Association aimed to educate the people and impart training regarding the recognition of cardiac arrest and providing Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) to save lives.
He further apprised that PANAH had also helped the victims of natural disasters, besides treating poor patients and children.
The president appreciated PANAH’s role in promoting cardiac health and advocating for healthier lifestyles and assured them of his full support in this regard.
Recent Stories
Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources
Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China
FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office
PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases
Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum
Iranian President arrives in Lahore today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024
Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh
Record London close as oil prices drop on easing Middle East fears
TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured village
LCCI language courses from May 1
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Books source of connecting past & future generations, culture: VC8 minutes ago
-
Naanbais reluctant to sale Naan, bread at reduced price28 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat conducts cracks down on encroachments28 minutes ago
-
UNICEF representative calls on Education Minister, discusses education sector challenges28 minutes ago
-
Boy killed on road28 minutes ago
-
Price Control Magistrates impose fine of Rs 2 million on violation of price list28 minutes ago
-
City receives light rain, more from Friday28 minutes ago
-
Knowledge without morality serves powerful: Dr Jamileh Alamolhoda38 minutes ago
-
RPO chairs board meeting38 minutes ago
-
Dera board’s examination centers inspected38 minutes ago
-
Woman’s body found38 minutes ago
-
Rescuer's heroic struggle leads ailing-student to successfully attempt paper in examination hall38 minutes ago