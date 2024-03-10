Open Menu

President Of Iran Felicitates President Zardari

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 10, 2024 | 06:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) President of Iran Syed Ebrahim Raeesi in a message congratulated Asif Ali Zardari on his election as the president of Pakistan.

President Raeesi expressed hope that during his presidency, the relations between the two countries, having historical, cultural and religious history, will be more developed and deepened than before.

The Iranian President stated, “As always, and especially in the new era, the Islamic Republic of Iran declares its readiness to expand relations with the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.”

