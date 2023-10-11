President of Mozambique receives Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) President Filipe Nyusi of the Republic of Mozambique received here Tuesday Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Cabinet Member and Envoy for Climate Affairs Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir and the accompanying delegation. At the outset, Al-Jubeir conveyed the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to President Nyusi, wishing the government and people of Mozambique further progress and prosperity.

In turn, the president sent his greetings and appreciation to the Saudi leadership, government, and people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

During the meeting, relations between the two countries were reviewed, and aspects of strengthening them and moving them towards broader horizons discussed in order to achieve the aspirations of the two countries and their two peoples for further advancement and prosperity.

The president of Mozambique expressed his welcome and aspiration to participate in the first Saudi-African summit to be hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia later this year.

Al-Jubeir expressed the Kingdom’s thanks to and appreciation of the Republic of Mozambique for its support for Saudi Arabia’s bid to host Expo 2030 in the city of Riyadh, praising the Mozambique Football Federation’s announcement to support the Kingdom’s candidacy to host the World Cup in 2034.

The meeting was attended by the Director General of the Office of the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Ambassador Khalid bin Musaed Al-Anqari, and the Saudi Ambassador to the Republic of Mozambique Fahd bin Abdullah Al-Issa.