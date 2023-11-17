Open Menu

President Phones Families Of Army Soldiers Martyred In Terror Incidents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 17, 2023 | 06:00 PM

President phones families of army soldiers martyred in terror incidents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday telephoned the family members of the soldiers of the Pakistan Armed Forces who were martyred in different terrorist incidents.

The president held telephonic interactions with the families of the soldiers martyred in the attacks that took place on November 6, and October 18 and 29 respectively in different parts of the country.

The president paid tribute on behalf of the whole nation to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country.

"The whole nation owes to the families of the martyrs for sacrificing their dear ones for the homeland," he remarked.

President Alvi phoned the family of Lt Col Muhammad Hassan Haider, who was martyred in an attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on November 6.

He interacted with the families of Naik Khushdil Khan, Lance Naik Abdul Qadeer Khan and Rafeeq Khan.

He also telephoned the family members of Naib Subedar Asif Imran and Sepoy Irfan Ali, who embraced martyrdom in Awaran district of Balochistan on October 29.

He also spoke to the family members of Sepoy Farman Ali, who sacrificed his live in an attack on October 18 in South Waziristan.

President Alvi sympathised with the families and prayed for patience to them and the elevation of ranks of the martyrs in paradise.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Terrorist South Waziristan Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martyrs Shaheed Awaran October November Family Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Islamabad Policy Research Institute team deserves ..

Islamabad Policy Research Institute team deserves congratulations for conducting ..

49 minutes ago
 The vivo V29 5G Review: A Masterpiece of Performan ..

The vivo V29 5G Review: A Masterpiece of Performance and Features

52 minutes ago
 With Pakistan’s First Mini Capsule, realme C51 C ..

With Pakistan’s First Mini Capsule, realme C51 Comes for a Champion Price of P ..

1 hour ago
 Khadija Shah detained under MPO after bail

Khadija Shah detained under MPO after bail

2 hours ago
 UHS College of Pharmacy approved

UHS College of Pharmacy approved

3 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia secures 4-0 victory over Pakistan in ..

Saudi Arabia secures 4-0 victory over Pakistan in World Cup qualifiers

4 hours ago
Ministry of Defence challenges SC decision against ..

Ministry of Defence challenges SC decision against civilians’trial in military ..

4 hours ago
 Dr Faisal invites D-8 countries to avail opportuni ..

Dr Faisal invites D-8 countries to avail opportunities in Pakistan

7 hours ago
 Govt to increase electricity, gas prices next year ..

Govt to increase electricity, gas prices next year in Jan: Shamshad Akhtar

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2023

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2023

9 hours ago
 Envoy invites businesses from D-8 countries to ava ..

Envoy invites businesses from D-8 countries to avail Pakistan's trade opportunit ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan