ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday expressed condolences over the death of Begum Shamim Akhtar, the mother of Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz leaders Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Shrif.

Aged 90, Begum Shahmim breathed her last in London where she was under treatment.

In their separate condolence messages, both the president and prime minister expressed their grief and sympathized with the bereaved family.

"My condolences and prayers go to the Sharif family on the passing of Mian Nawaz and Mian Shahbaz Sharif's mother. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un," the prime minister said on Twitter.

Similarly, on his Twitter handle and a message issued by his office, the president prayed for peace of the departed soul and strength to the family to bear the loss with fortitude.\867