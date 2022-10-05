UrduPoint.com

President Urges Steps To Bring Street, Out-of-school Children Into Mainstream

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 05, 2022 | 07:49 PM

President urges steps to bring street, out-of-school children into mainstream

President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday said that bringing street children and over 20 million out-of-school children into the formal education stream was of paramount importance for converting them into valuable and productive human resource

ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday said that bringing street children and over 20 million out-of-school children into the formal education stream was of paramount importance for converting them into valuable and productive human resource.

The president made these remarks while talking to the Under-16 Street Children team that would be representing Pakistan in the Street Children World Cup, Qatar 2022 and the officials of Muslim Hands at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The president appreciated the initiative of Muslim Hands for helping unprivileged children by involving them in healthy and constructive activities and giving them proper training, education, social and communication skills, confidence and the opportunity to compete at the international level in football tournaments, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

While appreciating the achievements of the team, the president said that such steps must also be taken for the promotion of other games like hockey and kabaddi.

He said although, the government was taking various steps to engage underprivileged children in healthy activities which required support of the private sector, NGOs and civil society.

He emphasized the need for creating enabling environment for unprivileged children by providing them with education, training and necessary skill so that they could realize their full potential.

The president advised that Pakistan Sports board should engage street children in sports to build their character and confidence and provide them training to become world class players.

He said that Pakistan was a sport-loving nation and football was equally popular in every nook and corner of the country.

He emphasized that the promotion of sports could help youth in reducing stress and leading a healthy life.

He said that 60 percent of the population of the country comprised of youth and they must be equipped with the latest IT tools and training.

The president also called upon the Pakistan Football Federation to set aside their petty differences and inter-federation rivalries and to focus on the development of the game, starting from grass roots level and engaging as many young players as possible from across the country, especially the underprivileged children.

He said that it would help the country in the development of sports ecosystem which would eventually produce world-class players.

Earlier, while briefing the president, Raja Arsalan Nusrat Director Muslims Hands, UK Chapter said that over 1000 children in more than 15 communities across Pakistan were engaged in the sports activities under "Child's Right to Play" slogan.

He apprised that the Football team comprising of street children would participate in street Child Football World Cup going to be held in Doha, Qatar.

The president also handed over National Flag to the team captain.

Related Topics

Pakistan Football Hockey World Sports Education Civil Society Kabaddi Qatar Young Doha United Kingdom Muslim From Government Million Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Roads restoration in all 7 districts of Karachi to ..

Roads restoration in all 7 districts of Karachi to continue without any break: A ..

36 seconds ago
 Musadik blasts Imran Khan over 'Hitler salute' fro ..

Musadik blasts Imran Khan over 'Hitler salute' from PTI workers

38 seconds ago
 Commissioner enforces Section 144 in Hyderabad Div ..

Commissioner enforces Section 144 in Hyderabad Division

2 minutes ago
 Christensen, Kessie out as Barca injury crisis dee ..

Christensen, Kessie out as Barca injury crisis deepens

2 minutes ago
 Italian Fighter Jets Intercept Russian Aircraft Ne ..

Italian Fighter Jets Intercept Russian Aircraft Near Polish Border - Military

2 minutes ago
 RDA seals six illegal residential buildings, 15 sh ..

RDA seals six illegal residential buildings, 15 shops, three plazas

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.