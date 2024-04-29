Open Menu

President Urges Steps To Promote Local Businesses For GB's Self-sufficiency

Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2024 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday stressed the need for steps to promote local businesses and economic activities to make Gilgit Baltistan (GB) self-sufficient as well as for inclusive and sustainable development in the area.

The president, in a meeting with GB Governor Syed Mehdi Shah and Chief Minister Gul Bar Khan, who called on him here, said the GB had enormous hydroelectric potential that needed to be capitalized for its development, according to a President House press release.

He said that GB was blessed with abundant natural resources, including mining, gems, and minerals, and called for their full exploration and development to bring economic prosperity to the area.

During the meeting, the GB governor and chief minister informed the president about the development projects being undertaken by the GB government.

They also apprised President Zardari of various issues facing the GB people, particularly the lack of education and health facilities, and unemployment.

They also requested the president to visit GB and address the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly.

President Zardari underlined the need to initiate programs for the training and skill development of GB’s youth to equip them with employable skills as per market demand.

He called for accelerating infrastructure development in GB as well as focusing on strengthening the education and health sectors to bring it at par with other developed areas of the country.

