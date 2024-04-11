Open Menu

President Visits Former MPA's House In Shaheed Benazirabad, Condoles Death Of His Wife

Faizan Hashmi Published April 11, 2024 | 05:20 PM

President visits former MPA's house in Shaheed Benazirabad, condoles death of his wife

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday visited Shaheed Benazirabad's tehsil Qazi Ahmed to condole with former MPA Jam Tamachi Unar on the demise of his wife.

The president offered fateha and prayed for the grant of eternal peace to the departed soul, according to a press release issued by the President House Media Wing.

He also prayed to Allah Almighty to grant patience to the bereaved family members to bear the loss with fortitude.

Provincial Minister Zia ul Hassan Lanjar, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Haji Ali Hassan Zardari, and Ali Akbar Jamali also accompanied the president.

