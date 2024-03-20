President Zardari For Expanding Scope Of Pak-Japan Cooperation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday called for expanding the scope of bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Japan across a wide spectrum of areas, especially trade, investment, economy, culture and people-to-people contacts.
The president, talking to the Ambassador of Japan Mitsuhiro Wada, who called on him, said that Pakistan was a huge market and Japanese businesses should benefit from the economic opportunities by investing in diverse sectors.
He said that both countries had been enjoying long-standing relations, which needed to be further cemented for the mutual benefit of the two sides.
He highlighted that Japan had been a key development partner of Pakistan that had been supporting Pakistan’s socio-economic development in different sectors under the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).
He further said that Pakistan had a huge population and could send the trained workforce and professionals to help Japan fulfill its requirement for human resources.
The president said that Japanese automobile companies, based in Pakistan, should enhance production to export their products from Pakistan.
The Japanese banks should also be encouraged to restart their operations in Pakistan, he said and reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to overcome its current socio-economic challenges.
The Japanese ambassador said that Pakistan had a strategic location and a huge population, and Japanese companies were interested in these potential areas.
He called for further strengthening the existing bilateral cooperation for the mutual benefit of the two countries and informed that the export of Pakistani mangoes to Japan was growing.
The ambassador also termed the visit of former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to Japan as successful, saying that the young generation of Pakistan could play a strong role in making it a prosperous country.
Mitsuhiro Wada warmly congratulated President Zardari on becoming the president for the second time and conveyed the regards of the Japanese Emperor Naruhito.
President Zardari thanked the ambassador for the felicitations and asked him to convey his warm regards to the Emperor of Japan.
He also fondly recalled his visit to Japan and meeting with the former Emperor of Japan Akihito.
He thanked the Japanese government for its support to Pakistan in the aftermath of the devastating floods in 2022.
Later, Ambassador of Yemen to Pakistan Mohammad Motahar Alashabi also called on President Asif Ali Zardari and felicitated him on assuming his office.
During the meeting, the president said that Pakistan and Yemen enjoyed excellent bilateral relations based on shared bonds of religion, culture and values. Both sides emphasised the need for further increasing mutually beneficial cooperation.
President Zardari also thanked the Ambassador of Yemen for felicitations.
