UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Previous Govt's Didn't Pay Any Attention In Making Sanctuaries Or National Parks: Faisal Javed

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 09:40 PM

Previous Govt's didn't pay any attention in making sanctuaries or National Parks: Faisal Javed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Senator Faisal Javed on Sunday said that previous Government's didn't pay any attention in making sanctuaries or National Parks.

In a statement on twitter, saying Goodbye to Kavaan, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan straight away kicked off work on establishing 15 new national parks.

He said "Dear Kaavan! We apologise for not taking good care of you."He said that Kaavan retires to a Cambodian world-class sanctuary.

Hee said that "Hats off to Free The Wild (FTW) global, Singer, Actor Cher, Dr. Amir Khalil, Four Paws international, Wild life board, Islamabad Zoo Friends, Minister for Climate Change Amin Aslam and all others involved for the brilliant efforts for Kaavan's journey to a sanctuary in Cambodia and the much-needed company of other elephants. Commendable work.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Islamabad Senate Prime Minister Twitter Company Cambodia Sunday All Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler inspects development projects in Al ..

1 minute ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives message from Indian P ..

31 minutes ago

No tremors felt in UAE after earthquake rocks sout ..

2 hours ago

UAE Food and Water Security Office renews collabor ..

2 hours ago

Dubai SME accredits the first free zone business i ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid approves UAE Environment Polic ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.