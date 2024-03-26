Open Menu

Price Control Magistrates Take Action To Ensure Standard Commodities Supply

Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Price control magistrates take action to ensure standard commodities supply

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Following the directives of provincial government, Additional Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Ali Sher Khan Khalil accompanied by livestock specialists Dr. Sajjad Tuesday conducted extensive inspection of various commodities in the city and surrounding areas.

The inspections targeted meat, chicken, milk, yogurt, general stores, bakeries, and other essential commodities.

Specifically, action was taken regarding the sale of chicken meat.

Vendors were instructed to sell either chicken meat or complete chickens, strictly adhering to the preferences of buyers.

Inspections were conducted while slaughtering chickens in front of customers to ensure compliance with regulations.

During the inspections, the team uncovered that some of the shopkeepers increased prices and also selling substandard meat. As a result, two shops were sealed, and fines and notices were issued to multiple shopkeepers found in violation of regulations.

Citizens are encouraged to share their valuable opinions or register complaints by contacting the District Control Room at phone number 09929310553.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Sale Government Share

Recent Stories

Light it Up with vivo V30 5G: Now Available in Pak ..

Light it Up with vivo V30 5G: Now Available in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Five Chinese nationals killed in Shangla suicide a ..

Five Chinese nationals killed in Shangla suicide attack

2 hours ago
 Pakistan to tour Australia for white-ball series i ..

Pakistan to tour Australia for white-ball series in November

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Foreign Secretary conveys condolences to ..

Pakistan Foreign Secretary conveys condolences to Russia after Moscow terror att ..

2 hours ago
 LHC grants permission to Monis Elahi to contest by ..

LHC grants permission to Monis Elahi to contest by-elections

3 hours ago
 Baltimore bridge collapses due to ship collision

Baltimore bridge collapses due to ship collision

3 hours ago
PCB offers national team head coach role to Luke R ..

PCB offers national team head coach role to Luke Ronchi

3 hours ago
 Security forces thwart terrorist attack on Pakista ..

Security forces thwart terrorist attack on Pakistan Naval Base in Turbat

4 hours ago
 Family's maintenance allowance case: Punjab Home S ..

Family's maintenance allowance case: Punjab Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal di ..

5 hours ago
 Faisalabad police arrest suspects in fatal Kite st ..

Faisalabad police arrest suspects in fatal Kite string killing of youth

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 March 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan