Price Control Magistrates Take Action To Ensure Standard Commodities Supply
Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Following the directives of provincial government, Additional Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Ali Sher Khan Khalil accompanied by livestock specialists Dr. Sajjad Tuesday conducted extensive inspection of various commodities in the city and surrounding areas.
The inspections targeted meat, chicken, milk, yogurt, general stores, bakeries, and other essential commodities.
Specifically, action was taken regarding the sale of chicken meat.
Vendors were instructed to sell either chicken meat or complete chickens, strictly adhering to the preferences of buyers.
Inspections were conducted while slaughtering chickens in front of customers to ensure compliance with regulations.
During the inspections, the team uncovered that some of the shopkeepers increased prices and also selling substandard meat. As a result, two shops were sealed, and fines and notices were issued to multiple shopkeepers found in violation of regulations.
Citizens are encouraged to share their valuable opinions or register complaints by contacting the District Control Room at phone number 09929310553.
