Prime Minister Focuses On Economic Revival: Musadik
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2024 | 09:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Dr Musadik Malik said on Sunday that the Prime Minister of Pakistan was eager to include the best options in the cabinet to revive Pakistan's economy.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that the PM was serious to resolve economic issues, such as inflation, energy crisis, unemployment, and increasing exports through creating better environment of businesses and industries to put the economy back on track.
Replying query about Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) protest, he said that peaceful protest was a democratic right of every political party, but those creating anarchy and causing disruption to the general public will not be tolerated at any cost.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators
PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ball thriller
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024
PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash
Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill
Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances
PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats
Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam
Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues
Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Farmers express concern over hike in tariffs of gas, petroleum products39 minutes ago
-
Steps for early sowing of cotton being ensured39 minutes ago
-
Cake cutting ceremony held in Tando Adam to celebrate victory of Asif Ali Zardari49 minutes ago
-
AC cracks down on price gouging at H-9 Sunday Bazaar49 minutes ago
-
SZABIST, TULIP host cultural celebrations1 hour ago
-
AC confiscates substandard ghee, oil from Khokhar Maira Havelian1 hour ago
-
World Women Judges Day observed1 hour ago
-
Women health awareness drive concludes at Maroof Int'l Hospital1 hour ago
-
3 citizens looted in separate incidents1 hour ago
-
Three killed in Nowshera road accident1 hour ago
-
Condolence reference in memory of Niaz Pasha held1 hour ago
-
Sukkur Police flag march to maintain law & order1 hour ago