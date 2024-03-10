Prime Minister Focuses on economic revival: Musadik

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Dr Musadik Malik said on Sunday that the Prime Minister of Pakistan was eager to include the best options in the cabinet to revive Pakistan's economy.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the PM was serious to resolve economic issues, such as inflation, energy crisis, unemployment, and increasing exports through creating better environment of businesses and industries to put the economy back on track.

Replying query about Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) protest, he said that peaceful protest was a democratic right of every political party, but those creating anarchy and causing disruption to the general public will not be tolerated at any cost.