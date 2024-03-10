Open Menu

Prime Minister Focuses On Economic Revival: Musadik

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2024 | 09:40 PM

Prime Minister Focuses on economic revival: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Dr Musadik Malik said on Sunday that the Prime Minister of Pakistan was eager to include the best options in the cabinet to revive Pakistan's economy.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the PM was serious to resolve economic issues, such as inflation, energy crisis, unemployment, and increasing exports through creating better environment of businesses and industries to put the economy back on track.

Replying query about Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) protest, he said that peaceful protest was a democratic right of every political party, but those creating anarchy and causing disruption to the general public will not be tolerated at any cost.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Protest Exports Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Energy Crisis Sunday Muslim Cabinet Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators

PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators

3 hours ago
 PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ba ..

PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ball thriller

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024

13 hours ago
 PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in m ..

PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash

1 day ago
 Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

1 day ago
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at C ..

Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill

1 day ago
 Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with ..

Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances

1 day ago
 PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

1 day ago
 Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations ag ..

Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam

1 day ago
 Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic i ..

Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues

1 day ago
 Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing ..

Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan