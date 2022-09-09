Prime Minister for continued international assistance for flood victims

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Samantha Power called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Friday and discussed the issues pertaining to relief assistance in the flood hit areas of Pakistan.

Power is visiting Pakistan from September 8-9 to assess the scale of the flood related disaster.

The prime minister thanked Power for the humanitarian relief assistance extended by the US in the wake of floods. He said her visit at the time, when Pakistan was battling the immediate effects of devastation by super floods was an expression of the US government's solidarity with its people.

He apprised her of the scale of destruction Pakistan had suffered; death toll of more than 1,300; over 33 million people displaced; four million acres of crops destroyed; 800,000 livestock perished, entire villages and livelihoods swept away and infrastructure losses.

The government was using all resources available for rescue and immediate relief operations, however, food insecurity and rehabilitation would be major challenges that would follow, he added.

The prime minister stressed that owing to the sheer magnitude and intensity of the crisis, Pakistan was unable to meet the short-term or long-term challenges on its own.

He emphasized that continued international support, solidarity, and assistance would be required and sought the US support in mobilizing the international community.

The prime minister said Pakistan intended to pursue reconstruction in a climate resilient manner. To achieve that end, it needed international expertise, technical assistance, funding and predictable climate financing.

He said climate change was the common challenge of humanity, highlighting the need for collective effort in that regard.

USAID Administrator Samantha Power expressed her condolences for those who had lost their loved ones in the flood victims. She informed the prime minister that the USAID had enhanced the financial assistance by another $20 million, thus taking it to a total of $51 million.

Samantha Power vowed that the U.S. Administration would remain engaged and continue to support Pakistan in the difficult circumstances.

The prime minister thanked the US government for increase in funds for the flood victims.

He further said after the rescue and relief phase would be over, the reconstruction of the damaged infrastructure presented a daunting challenge, for which Pakistan looked forward to international aid mobilization.