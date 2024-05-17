FBISE Team To Participate In Int'l Olympiad Informatics This Year
Faizan Hashmi Published May 17, 2024 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary education (FBISE) Islamabad, for the first time in the history of Pakistan, will participate in International Olympiad Informatics (IOI) to be held in Egypt this year.
According to FBISE, in the name of Pakistan Olympiad Informatics (POI), several qualifying rounds were conducted across the country to select a team of students with having skills of programming and problem solving.
A total of 360 students had registered for the first qualifying round of POI, out of which 66 students qualified in the first round, which was conducted on the online platform Code-forces.
These 66 candidates were extensively trained by eminent programming experts and professors from elite universities before appearing for the second round of POI held on April 27, 2024. Consequently, the best 15 students were selected for the final round of POI. The final round is scheduled for May 18, 2024.
All 15 successful students of Round-II have been notified to demonstrate their skills in the final round of POI as per schedule.
The final stage will be conducted through Asia Pacific Informatics Olympiad (APIO) online test. All 15 students are registered with APIO.
Participation in APIO would provide an excellent opportunity for students to solve their problems on an international platform and enhance their programming skills, preparing them for further competitions like IOI.
Many students participating in APIO have won medals in International Olympiad Informatics (IOI). For example, in 2023 the Vietnamese team had all four members win medals at the IOI, including one gold, two silver and one bronze.
Similarly, in 2021 the Hong Kong team won one gold and three silver medals at the IOI, its members having previously competed at the APIO.
Federal Board official hoped that the Pakistani team will perform well in this year's IOI competition in Egypt and win medals for the country.
Recent Stories
PCB to finalize squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 as deadline nears
SC issues Show-cause notices to Vawda, Kamal over presser, remarks about judges
Cricket Australia establishes Pakistan Fan Zones for all six matches
Nassau County International Cricket Stadium New York is ready to host the T20 Wo ..
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) started a flight from Al Ain airport to Tu ..
Deputy PM to lead Pakistani delegation at SCO CFMs meeting
CNICs issuance, renewal: Naqvi vows to start facility at UC level
Shaheen Shah Afridi appears in 50th edition of PCB Podcast
SC to take up suo moto case on Vawda’s press conference today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2024
Ukraine trying to 'stabilise' front as Russia pushes northeast
More Stories From Pakistan
-
345 cops promoted as head constable3 minutes ago
-
Man killed over property dispute3 minutes ago
-
Education ministry announces to change ICT school timing3 minutes ago
-
Official of heath dept arrested for taking bribe23 minutes ago
-
CGH Organize awareness seminar to mark World Blood Pressure Day23 minutes ago
-
Govt's business-friendly policies coming to fruition: PM23 minutes ago
-
Woman undergoes surgery after social media post activates health officials23 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews performance of Tank Police23 minutes ago
-
SC issues Show-cause notices to Vawda, Kamal over presser, remarks about judges26 minutes ago
-
KSrelief concludes 4 more medical camps in Sindh, Balochistan32 minutes ago
-
Local holiday on May 24 for 58th death anniversary of Nawab Sadiq32 minutes ago
-
Two-Day Int'l Law Summer School held by IPRI33 minutes ago