ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary education (FBISE) Islamabad, for the first time in the history of Pakistan, will participate in International Olympiad Informatics (IOI) to be held in Egypt this year.

According to FBISE, in the name of Pakistan Olympiad Informatics (POI), several qualifying rounds were conducted across the country to select a team of students with having skills of programming and problem solving.

A total of 360 students had registered for the first qualifying round of POI, out of which 66 students qualified in the first round, which was conducted on the online platform Code-forces.

These 66 candidates were extensively trained by eminent programming experts and professors from elite universities before appearing for the second round of POI held on April 27, 2024. Consequently, the best 15 students were selected for the final round of POI. The final round is scheduled for May 18, 2024.

All 15 successful students of Round-II have been notified to demonstrate their skills in the final round of POI as per schedule.

The final stage will be conducted through Asia Pacific Informatics Olympiad (APIO) online test. All 15 students are registered with APIO.

Participation in APIO would provide an excellent opportunity for students to solve their problems on an international platform and enhance their programming skills, preparing them for further competitions like IOI.

Many students participating in APIO have won medals in International Olympiad Informatics (IOI). For example, in 2023 the Vietnamese team had all four members win medals at the IOI, including one gold, two silver and one bronze.

Similarly, in 2021 the Hong Kong team won one gold and three silver medals at the IOI, its members having previously competed at the APIO.

Federal Board official hoped that the Pakistani team will perform well in this year's IOI competition in Egypt and win medals for the country.