KSrelief Concludes 4 More Medical Camps In Sindh, Balochistan
Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) has wrapped up its sponsorship of four more medical camps in Pakistan, marking the second phase of a vital project aimed at combating blindness and eye diseases.
Collaborating with the Al-Basar International Foundation and Al-Ibrahim Eye Hospital Karachi, these camps provided advanced eye care facilities to individuals facing financial constraints or lacking access to specialized treatment.
Strategically positioned in rural and urban areas of Sindh and Balochistan, these camps addressed regions with limited eye care services.
The Primary goal was early detection and treatment of eye-related issues to prevent blindness and enhance thousands of lives.
Over the course of the program, more than 18,056 medical examinations and 1,633 surgeries were successfully conducted. Furthermore, 3,116 pairs of corrective glasses were distributed, along with prescribed medications, ensuring comprehensive care for all patients.
The impact of this initiative has been profound, touching communities across Sindh and Balochistan provinces.
Held in Karachi, Sukkur, Kandiaro in Sindh, and District Kharan in Balochistan, these camps provided specialized eye care services, restoring vision and offering hope for a brighter future.
Recent Stories
SC issues Show-cause notices to Vawda, Kamal over presser, remarks about judges
Cricket Australia establishes Pakistan Fan Zones for all six matches
Nassau County International Cricket Stadium New York is ready to host the T20 Wo ..
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) started a flight from Al Ain airport to Tu ..
Deputy PM to lead Pakistani delegation at SCO CFMs meeting
CNICs issuance, renewal: Naqvi vows to start facility at UC level
Shaheen Shah Afridi appears in 50th edition of PCB Podcast
SC to take up suo moto case on Vawda’s press conference today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2024
Ukraine trying to 'stabilise' front as Russia pushes northeast
SPSC announces final results of Combined Competitive Examination 2020
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SC issues Show-cause notices to Vawda, Kamal over presser, remarks about judges4 seconds ago
-
Local holiday on May 24 for 58th death anniversary of Nawab Sadiq6 minutes ago
-
Two-Day Int'l Law Summer School held by IPRI7 minutes ago
-
Robber killed by own accomplice in encounter7 minutes ago
-
Minister orders to nab culprits involved in temple theft immediately17 minutes ago
-
Special training session organized to enhance IFA's staff food testing skills17 minutes ago
-
Bodies of 3 including newborn found17 minutes ago
-
Cotton to be cultivated in 613660 acres land17 minutes ago
-
Awareness walk about diabetes held27 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Express stopover at Chak Jhumra27 minutes ago
-
Role of teachers, parents stressed for eradication of drug use among youth36 minutes ago
-
Painting termed excellent medium for expressing artistic abilities36 minutes ago