KSrelief concludes 4 more medical camps in Sindh, Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) has wrapped up its sponsorship of four more medical camps in Pakistan, marking the second phase of a vital project aimed at combating blindness and eye diseases.

Collaborating with the Al-Basar International Foundation and Al-Ibrahim Eye Hospital Karachi, these camps provided advanced eye care facilities to individuals facing financial constraints or lacking access to specialized treatment.

Strategically positioned in rural and urban areas of Sindh and Balochistan, these camps addressed regions with limited eye care services.

The Primary goal was early detection and treatment of eye-related issues to prevent blindness and enhance thousands of lives.

Over the course of the program, more than 18,056 medical examinations and 1,633 surgeries were successfully conducted. Furthermore, 3,116 pairs of corrective glasses were distributed, along with prescribed medications, ensuring comprehensive care for all patients.

The impact of this initiative has been profound, touching communities across Sindh and Balochistan provinces.

Held in Karachi, Sukkur, Kandiaro in Sindh, and District Kharan in Balochistan, these camps provided specialized eye care services, restoring vision and offering hope for a brighter future.