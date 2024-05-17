Local Holiday On May 24 For 58th Death Anniversary Of Nawab Sadiq
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 17, 2024 | 03:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) A local holiday will be observed on Friday, May 24 on account of the 58th death anniversary of Nawab Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi, the last ruler of Bahawalpur State.
Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa has issued a notification in this regard.
According to the notification, the holiday will be observed in the revenue limits of the Bahawalpur district.
Recent Stories
Cricket Australia establishes Pakistan Fan Zones for all six matches
Nassau County International Cricket Stadium New York is ready to host the T20 Wo ..
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) started a flight from Al Ain airport to Tu ..
Deputy PM to lead Pakistani delegation at SCO CFMs meeting
CNICs issuance, renewal: Naqvi vows to start facility at UC level
Shaheen Shah Afridi appears in 50th edition of PCB Podcast
SC to take up suo moto case on Vawda’s press conference today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2024
Ukraine trying to 'stabilise' front as Russia pushes northeast
SPSC announces final results of Combined Competitive Examination 2020
Slovak PM is able to speak few sentences in serious condition
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KSrelief concludes 4 more medical camps in Sindh, Balochistan2 minutes ago
-
Two-Day Int'l Law Summer School held by IPRI2 minutes ago
-
Robber killed by own accomplice in encounter2 minutes ago
-
Minister orders to nab culprits involved in temple theft immediately12 minutes ago
-
Special training session organized to enhance IFA's staff food testing skills12 minutes ago
-
Bodies of 3 including newborn found12 minutes ago
-
Cotton to be cultivated in 613660 acres land12 minutes ago
-
Awareness walk about diabetes held22 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Express stopover at Chak Jhumra22 minutes ago
-
Role of teachers, parents stressed for eradication of drug use among youth32 minutes ago
-
Painting termed excellent medium for expressing artistic abilities32 minutes ago
-
5% reduction in passenger vehicle fares in Sargodha32 minutes ago