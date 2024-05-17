Local holiday on May 24 for 58th death anniversary of Nawab Sadiq

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) A local holiday will be observed on Friday, May 24 on account of the 58th death anniversary of Nawab Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi, the last ruler of Bahawalpur State.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa has issued a notification in this regard.

According to the notification, the holiday will be observed in the revenue limits of the Bahawalpur district.