Prime Minister For Developing Strong Pakistan-Hungary Economic Relationship

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 11:35 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday underlined the importance of developing a strong economic relationship commensurate with friendly bilateral ties between Pakistan and Hungary and the potential of the two countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday underlined the importance of developing a strong economic relationship commensurate with friendly bilateral ties between Pakistan and Hungary and the potential of the two countries.

He stressed the need for expanding beneficial cooperation in trade, energy, water resource management, food and agriculture, science and technology, and higher education.

The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with Hungary's Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjrt, who called on him here.

He also impressed upon the Hungarian business community to take advantage of the business friendly climate of Pakistan and bring further investment into the country.

Views were exchanged on the adverse economic impact of Covid-19 pandemic.

The prime minister appreciated the Government of Hungary's efforts in vaccinating its population.

He underlined that Pakistan's efforts have been aimed at ensuring saving people from dying from the virus, and at the same time preventing them from dying from hunger, by stimulating the economy.

On Afghanistan, the prime minister reiterated his conviction that there was no military solution to the conflict and that a negotiated political settlement was the only way forward.

He underscored the importance of responsible withdrawal and steady progress by the Afghan parties towards a political solution.

The prime minister added that peace and stability in Afghanistan would yield other significant dividends including enhanced trade and regional connectivity.

Foreign Minister Szijjrt thanked the prime minister for receiving him and conveyed greetings from the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

He also briefed the prime minister on his Government's foreign policy and economic priorities.

Foreign Minister Szijjrt highlighted that he was accompanied by a high-level business delegation comprising 17 leading businessmen to explore business opportunities in Pakistan, which was a manifestation of growing economic ties with the country.

The prime minister renewed his invitation to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to undertake a visit to Pakistan, while Foreign Minister Szijjrt extended an invitation to the prime minister to visit Hungary.

\

