COLOMBO, Sri Lanka, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said his success in cricket world and in political life was all about 'continuous struggle and learning from setbacks'.

"In my life, the sport has taught me how to take the knocks and never get demoralized by defeats, whether in cricket ground or politics," the Prime Minister said at a sportsmen-studded event in the Sri Lankan capital.

The special event was held to pay tribute to the cricketing legacy of Imran Khan, which was hosted by Minister of Youth and Sports Namal Rajapaksa and attended Speaker of the Sri Lankan parliament and former Sri Lankan cricketers.

The Prime Minister said success meant dealing not only with good, but also the bad times with resilience.

"Sport teaches about a life of struggle and achievement besides giving courage to fight the odds," he said.

In politics as well, he said, there could be "good and bad times", however, "big dreams lead towards accomplishment".

He recalled that he was dropped in his first test cricket match and also in politics, his stance did not gain attention for 14 years.

"You cannot win unless you believe in yourself. Picking yourself up is the only way," he said.

Imran Khan lauded the professionalism of Sri Lanka cricket team that performed brilliant in several matches.

He suggested that besides cooperation between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the field of cricket, other sports including squash and hockey could also offer immense potential.