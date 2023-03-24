UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Reviews Ramazan Package, Free Flour Scheme

Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2023 | 08:48 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reviews Ramazan package, free flour scheme

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday directed to ensure the registrations of eligible persons in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad to avail the free flour scheme

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday directed to ensure the registrations of eligible persons in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad to avail the free flour scheme.

While chairing a meeting to review Ramazan package here, he said counters of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and Benazir Income Support Programme should be set up at flour distribution points.

He said the government was taking all possible steps to lessen the difficulties of poor people. The prime minister said that the distribution of free flour would continue till Ramazan 25.

Federal Ministers Shazia Marri, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Advisor to PM Ahad Cheema, caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Naqvi, and officers concerned attended the meeting.

The meeting was informed about the free flour scheme in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad from which a large number of families were taking benefits.

The PM was apprised that in Punjab flour distribution points were set up in marriage halls so that people should not face difficulties while waiting for their turn.

Meanwhile, the prime minister today visited flour distribution points in Lahore and Kasur and expressed satisfaction with the arrangements.

He also appreciated the efforts of the administrations of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, and officials of departments who were working on the programme.

